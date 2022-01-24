Here's What Cam Reddish Said About Tom Thibodeau
The New York Knicks traded for Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the month, and on Sunday the former tenth overall pick made his debut for his new team.
On Saturday, Reddish spoke to the media about his new head coach Tom Thibodeau (see clip below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos).
"He's really competitive, intense competitor, detail-oriented," Reddish said of Thibodeau. "I'm still trying to learn, I really am. I'm still trying to figure it all out."
Reddish had only played for the Hawks during his NBA career, and Thibodeau is his third head coach after playing for Lloyd Pierce and Nate McMillan.
Thibodeau won the 2021 NBA Coach of The Year Award.
Reddish played five minutes and had two points and two rebounds in the Knicks 110-102 win over the Clippers.
