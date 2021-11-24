Here's What Draymond Green Said After The Warriors Beat The Raptors

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-104 on Sunday night to improve to 15-2 on the season.

Their record in the first 17 games of the season is the best in the entire NBA.

Meanwhile, the Raptors fell to 8-10 on the season in their first 18 games.

After the game, Green spoke to reporters.

He spoke about wanting to show his kids how good he is.

The clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

Green finished the game with four points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins combined to score 65 points, while Steph Curry surprisingly only had 12 points.

As for the Raptors, they were led by Pascal Siakam who had 21 points, six rebounds and two assists.

