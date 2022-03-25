Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Devin Booker
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out a tweet about Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns. Booker and the Suns knocked off the Denver Nuggets on Thursday evening.
The Phoenix Suns defeated the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Thursday evening by a score of 140-130.
Devin Booker exploded for 49 points and ten assists in the win, and Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant sent out a tweet about Booker, which can be seen embedded below.
Booker and the Suns picked up their 60th win of the season, and now have a 60-14 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far.
Their record is the best in the entire NBA, and has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
Morant and the Grizzlies are the second place team in the west with a 51-23 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.