Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Thursday evening by a score of 140-130.

Devin Booker exploded for 49 points and ten assists in the win, and Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant sent out a tweet about Booker, which can be seen embedded below.

Booker and the Suns picked up their 60th win of the season, and now have a 60-14 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far.

Their record is the best in the entire NBA, and has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.

Morant and the Grizzlies are the second place team in the west with a 51-23 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far.

The Related stories on NBA basketball