Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Here's What James Harden Said About Kyrie Irving's Upcoming Return For Road Games
    Publish date:

    Here's What James Harden Said About Kyrie Irving's Upcoming Return For Road Games

    After the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas, James Harden spoke about the upcoming return of Kyrie Irving for road games.
    Author:

    After the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas, James Harden spoke about the upcoming return of Kyrie Irving for road games.

    The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas 122-115, and after the game James Harden was asked about the upcoming return of Kyrie Irving (for road games).

    The clip of Harden's answer can be seen the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.    

    "We all know how special of a talent Kyrie is, and what he means to this organization and our team," Harden told reporters on Christmas. "Just to be around him even if it's only for road games, is going to be huge for us."

    Even without Irving playing in any games this season, the Nets are 23-9 and the top seed in the Eastern Conference.  

    While Irving is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn due to the vaccine mandate , the Nets announced on December 17 that they would allow Irving to be a part-time player for road games (see tweet below). 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_15502095_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said About Kyrie Irving's Upcoming Return For Road Games

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_17420394_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Absurd Dunk

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17410334_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Magic

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17117962_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Ricky Rubio's Incredible Layup

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17420861_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry Became The First Player In NBA History To Do This

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17053439_168388303_lowres
    News

    Big Update About The Status Of Kevin Durant

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15412826_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Absurd Pre-Game Shot

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16165093_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Dave Portnoy Air Ball A Half-Court Shot At The Bucks-Magic Game

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17341711_168388303_lowres
    News

    Aaron Gordon's Status For Nuggets-Warriors Game

    14 hours ago