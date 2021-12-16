Publish date:
Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Steph Curry
Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Steph Curry after Curry broke the three-point record against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets, but the two played with each other on the Golden State Warriors for three years.
Steph Curry broke the NBA's three-point record on Tuesday night in the Golden State Warriors 105-96 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
The Brooklyn Nets were playing the Toronto Raptors in Brooklyn at the same time just down the road, and after they beat the Raptors 131-129 in overtime, Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Curry.
The Warriors are the top team in the west with a 23-5 record in their first 28 games, while the Nets are the top team in the east with a 20-8 record in as many games.
Durant and Curry spent three seasons together in Golden State, and won two championships together.
