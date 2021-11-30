Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Here's What Obi Toppin Said Before The Knicks Play The Nets
    Obi Toppin and the New York Knicks are playing the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
    The New York Knicks will go down the road to play the Nets in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Tuesday night. 

    Before the game, Obi Toppin was asked about growing up near Barclays Center, and he said how he grew up a Knicks fan, not a Nets fan.

    "MSG, New York was the team that I've always grew up watching," Toppin said. 

    The full clip of Toppin speaking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from SNY's Knicks Videos. 

    The Knicks come into the game with an 11-9 record, and defeated the Atlanta Hawks in their last matchup on the road in Georgia at State Farm Arena.

    The Nets are coming off of a loss to the Phoenix Suns at home, but are still 14-6 in their first 20 games, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference. 

