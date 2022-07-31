Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Saturday

Skip to main content
Here's The Video Steph Curry Tweeted On Saturday

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet on Saturday. Curry and the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month.
On Saturday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet with a video.  

The caption said: "ATL...you ready!? Appreciate all our young hoopers who came out from the South Region to ball out at the @underrated Tour powered by @rakuten. The moment you’ve been waiting for is here!! Your two teams reppin in The Bay are…"

Curry and the Warriors are fresh off beating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month.  

They beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the first three rounds to get to the Finals to face off with the Celtics. 

The Celtics beat the Warriors on the road in Game 1, but the Warriors went 4-1 the rest of the way and beat the Celtics in Game 6.  

This was the fourth time in the last eight seasons that Curry and the Warriors have won the NBA Championship, which no other team has done during that time span. 

In 2020 and 2021, the Warriors missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, but before the drought they had been to the Finals five times in a row. 

In those five trips, they won the title three times. 

They went 3-1 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and in 2019 they lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors. 

The Warriors have become one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA, and Curry is still just 34-years-old. 

In addition, they also have Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. 

It's very possible that they win several more titles. 

