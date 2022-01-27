Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Klay Thompson After The Warriors Beat The Mavs
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Dallas Mavericks 130-92 in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, and have now improved to 34-13 on the season in 47 games played.
They are the second seed in the Western Conference, and three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.
Klay Thompson had a productive game scoring 15 points on 50% shooting from the field, and dishing out six assists.
After the big win, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters about the five-time All-Star.
The clip of Kerr speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
"Klay just playing a Klay Thompson game," Kerr said. "Just clean, moving the ball, taking the open shots, not forcing anything, making a couple of great moves to the basket."
Thompson was a +26, which was the highest +/- out of any of the players in the Warriors starting lineup.
