Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nuggets

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The New York Knicks Lost To The Denver Nuggets On Saturday
    Publish date:

    Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The New York Knicks Lost To The Denver Nuggets On Saturday

    Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media after the New York Knicks lost to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.
    Author:

    Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media after the New York Knicks lost to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

    The New York Knicks began the 2021-22 NBA season with a 5-1 record in their first six games. 

    However, they have cooled off since the hot start and now have an 11-12 record after going 6-11 in their last 17 games. 

    On Saturday, their latest loss came at the hands of the Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden by a score of 113-99. 

    After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to the media.  

    "When we're playing the way we're playing right now at home that's the disappointing part," Thibodeau said postgame. 

    The Knicks are 6-4 on the road, but just 5-8 when playing in Manhattan.  

    Last season Thibodeau was the NBA's Coach of The Year, and the Knicks made the postseason for the first time since the 2012-13 season when they had Carmelo Anthony. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17076237_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Nuggets

    just now
    USATSI_17294678_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Milwaukee Bucks Signed This NBA Veteran

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17262245_168388303_lowres
    Podcasts

    Stinar For 3: Could The Nets And Knicks Become A Real Rivalry?

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17294700_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What James Harden Said After The Nets Lost To The Bulls

    52 minutes ago
    USATSI_17292736_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Alex Caruso Tweeted After The Bulls Beat The Knicks And Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17294549_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Bulls

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyrie Irving Liked This Tweet From The Nets About Kevin Durant On Thursday

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16192201_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Damian Lillard Injury Update From The Trail Blazers

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_13666692_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets' Kyrie Irving Posted A Photo To Instagram

    19 hours ago