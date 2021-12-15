Here's What Steph Curry Said After Breaking The NBA's Three-Point Record

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Here's What Warriors' Steph Curry Said After Breaking The NBA's Three-Point Record
    Here's What Warriors' Steph Curry Said After Breaking The NBA's Three-Point Record

    Steph Curry broke the NBA's all-time three-point record during the Golden State Warriors win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening.
    Steph Curry broke the NBA's all-time three-point record during the Golden State Warriors win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening.

    The Golden State Warriors defeated the New York Knicks 105-96 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday evening.  

    However, the biggest news of the night was the shot that Steph Curry hit in the first quarter of the game.  

    The two-time MVP passed Ray Allen for the most three-pointers in NBA history. 

    After the game, Curry spoke to the NBA on TNT crew (see tweet below). 

    "I've been thinking about this number for a long time," Curry said to TNT postgame. "I even got it on my shoes, basketball history, this is pretty special."

    The Warriors advanced to 23-5 in their first 28 games of the season, which is the best record in the entire NBA.  

    They had made the NBA Finals for five straight years, and now have missed the postseason in two straight years. 

    However, they are now legitimate contender once again. 

