Before the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors faced off, Seth Curry and Steph Curry had a hilarious moment.

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Before the game started, Steph Curry was warming up by shooting three-pointers when his brother (Seth Curry) snuck up from behind and took the ball.

Curry was hilariously caught off guard, and the video has been popular on Twitter (the NBA's post has over 100,000 views).

Whenever the two Curry brothers face off, it's always extra entertaining.

Steph is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, and Seth has done an excellent job solidifying himself as an elite role player.

Coming into Sunday's game, the two brothers had faced off 16 times over their careers (Steph has a 13-3 advantage).

During the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers played each other in the Western Conference Finals (when Seth was with the Trail Blazers).

Therefore, the two brothers got a chance to go head-to-head in a playoff series (the Warriors won the series in a sweep).

The Nets entered Sunday's matchup as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-17 record in 45 games.

Seth is averaging 10.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 23-23 record in 46 games.

Steph has remarkable averages of 29.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range.