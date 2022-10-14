Skip to main content
Former 3rd Overall Pick Reportedly Going To Be Waived

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that "the Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors." The former third-overall pick was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Rockets over the offseason.
Over the offseason, the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder completed an eight-player trade that included former third-overall pick Derrick Favors.

The 31-year-old is still a solid veteran, but the Rockets are in a rebuilding mode, so he doesn't necessarily fit with their current plans.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Rockets will likely waive him. 

Charania: "The Houston Rockets are planning to waive center Derrick Favors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Rockets needed to make a roster cut to reach 15 guaranteed spots." 

Favors will be an intriguing free agent because he could be a good pickup for a playoff team. 

Last season, he averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest in 39 games. 

Over his career, he has averages of 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest in 790 games. 

Plenty of teams could use him off the bench to boost production from their second units. 

In addition to the Thunder, he has also played for the New Jersey Nets, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. 

He's also played in 42 NBA Playoff games, so he has a solid amount of experience in the postseason. 

One of the best seasons of his career came in 2016 when he averaged 16.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest in 62 games for the Jazz.

The Rockets will play their first regular game of the 2022-23 NBA season on October 19 at State Farm Arena in Georgia against the Atlanta Hawks. 

