How to Watch 76ers-Knicks Game On Christmas Day

The Philadelphia 76ers (19-12) and New York Knicks (18-15) will play each other on Christmas Day in New York. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Philadelphia and New York are two sports fan bases that hate one another and they will have a chance to give each other some holiday greetings on Christmas Day when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the New York Knicks!

This will be the 13th time these two teams have met on Christmas Day with the 76ers winning back in 2017 the last time the Sixers and Knicks faced off on Christmas.

The 76ers will enter Madison Square Garden on Christmas morning riding a seven-game win streak, the second-longest in the league right now.

Joel Embiid has been playing out of his mind in the month of December and is putting together a very convincing MVP resume, as he is averaging 36.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor this month.

While he may not be the electric scorer he once was, James Harden has been impacting the game offensively by being the main facilitator for the Sixers and recently, he put up 20 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 21 assists against the Los Angeles Clippers. Harden is now averaging 10.9 assists per game this year.

Everything is going well for the team in the “City of Brotherly Love,” and much of the same can be said for the New York Knicks, even though they have lost two straight heading into this Christmas Day game.

Prior to their last two games, the Knicks were riding an eight-game win streak and their offense has taken a major step forward with Jalen Brunson leading things in the backcourt.

Brunson has been a key scoring weapon and facilitator, Julius Randle’s confidence is sky-high right now and RJ Barrett is coming off a season-high 44-point performance.

The Knicks are not an easy team to beat and in front of their home faithful on Christmas Day, the 76ers better be ready to play!

Here is how to watch this Christmas Day game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch 76ers vs. Knicks

WHO: Philadelphia 76ers (19-12) vs. New York Knicks (18-15)

Philadelphia 76ers (19-12) vs. New York Knicks (18-15) WHEN: 12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022 WHERE: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Madison Square Garden, New York, New York TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For 76ers vs. Knicks

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off of a 119-114 win at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The New York Knicks are coming off of a 118-117 loss at home against the Chicago Bulls.

The 76ers are 5-7 on the road this season and the Knicks are 8-9 at home.

The Knicks are one of the league’s top rebounding teams, as they are averaging 47.2 rebounds per game as a team this season, the third-best mark in the NBA.

New York beat Philadelphia 106-104 in the first meeting between these teams this season.

Last Matchup:

November 4, 2022 - Knicks 106, 76ers 104

Despite Tyrese Maxey going for 31 points, being without Joel Embiid and James Harden proved costly for the 76ers, as RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson combined for 45 points for New York. The Knicks as a team shot 46.3 percent from the floor and they held the 76ers to just 37.8 percent from the floor and 27.7 percent from three-point range. Philadelphia was outrebounded 50-44 by the Knicks in this game.

Latest Injury News:

76ers: Tyrese Maxey (foot) - OUT

Knicks: Obi Toppin (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SIXERS STARTERS:

G James Harden , 6-1 guard: 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists

, 6-1 guard: 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists G De’Anthony Melton , 6-4 guard: 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists

, 6-4 guard: 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists F Tobias Harris , 6-7 forward: 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds F P.J. Tucker , 7-0 forward: 3.5 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 7-0 forward: 3.5 points, 4.5 rebounds C Joel Embiid, 7-0 center: 33.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists

PROJECTED KNICKS STARTERS:

G Jalen Brunson , 6-1 guard: 20.1 points, 6.4 assists

, 6-1 guard: 20.1 points, 6.4 assists G Quentin Grimes , 6-5 guard: 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds G/F RJ Barrett , 6-6 guard/forward: 20.4 points, 5.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 20.4 points, 5.5 rebounds F Julius Randle , 6-8 forward: 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds C Mitchell Robinson, 7-0 center: 7.4 points, 8.2 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The 76ers are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Knicks as of Saturday afternoon, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 217.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The 76ers currently rank 15th in the league in offensive rating and 2nd in the league in defensive rating.

The Knicks currently rank 8th in the league in offensive rating and 9th in the league in defensive rating.

Philadelphia is 261-204 all-time against New York.

The Knicks are currently averaging 114.5 points per game this season, 14th in the NBA, and the 76ers are allowing an average of 107.6 points per game to their opponents, 2nd in the NBA.

