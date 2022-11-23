How to Watch Clippers-Warriors Game On Wednesday

Coming off of a 45-point loss in their previous game, the Golden State Warriors will head home to take on an in-state rival in the Los Angeles Clippers.

Granted the Warriors rested Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green on Monday night, Golden State has still won just one road game on the year and their defense remains a liability.

Stephen Curry has been playing better than he did during the year in which he won the MVP award unanimously, but the Warriors have some problems to figure out in their second-unit if they are to have a chance at repeating as champions.

Speaking of contending for a championship, the Clippers have high title aspirations this season and they have leaned on their depth and their defense early on this season.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard lead the charge once again for Los Angeles, but both All-Stars are set to miss this game on Wednesday night due to injuries.

With George and Leonard out, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr. and Norman Powell will likely be Los Angeles’ main offensive weapons with veteran John Wall serving as a sixth man off-the-bench.

Will the Warriors get another home win this year or will the short-handed Clippers go on the road and pick up a solid win?

Here is how to watch Wednesday night’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Clippers vs. Warriors

WHO: Los Angeles Clippers (11-7) vs. Golden State Warriors (8-10)

Los Angeles Clippers (11-7) vs. Golden State Warriors (8-10) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 23, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 23, 2022 WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Key Stats & Facts For Clippers vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off of a 121-114 win at home against the Utah Jazz.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 128-83 win on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors are currently 7-1 at home this season, tied for the third-most home wins in the NBA.

The Clippers are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, as they are only allowing their opponents to shoot 44.3 percent from the floor, the best mark in the league.

Golden State defeated Los Angeles in three of their four regular season meetings a year ago, outscoring the Clippers by 17 points in the season series.

Last Matchup:

March 8, 2022 - Warriors 112, Clippers 97

Despite six different players scoring in double-figures for the Clippers, they still lost by 15 points to the Warriors due to Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga combining for 61 points, each player scoring at least 20 points. Golden State outrebounded Los Angeles 51-47 and they also turned the ball over three more times than the Clippers in this game. The Warriors shot 47.8 percent from the floor in this game, as the Clippers shot just 35.5 percent.

Latest Injury News:

Clippers: Luke Kennard (calf) - OUT, Paul George (hamstring) - OUT, Kawhi Leonard (knee) - OUT

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT,

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CLIPPERS STARTERS:

G Reggie Jackson , 6-2 guard: 12.4 points, 4.1 assists

, 6-2 guard: 12.4 points, 4.1 assists G Terance Mann , 6-5 guard: 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds G/F Norman Powell , 6-3 guard/forward: 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds

, 6-3 guard/forward: 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds F Marcus Morris Sr. , 6-8 forward: 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds C Ivica Zubac, 7-0 center: 9.8 points, 11.2 rebounds

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 32.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists

, 6-2 guard: 32.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists G Klay Thompson (Q) , 6-6 guard: 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 5.8 points, 6.8 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 9-point favorites over the Clippers as of Wednesday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 222.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Clippers currently rank 29th in the league in offensive rating and 2nd in the league in defensive rating.

The Warriors currently rank 14th in the league in offensive rating and 26th in the league in defensive rating.

Golden State is 135-93 all-time against Los Angeles.

The Warriors are currently averaging 115.7 points per game, 7th in the NBA, and the Pelicans are allowing an average of 105.8 points per game to their opponents, 2nd in the NBA.

