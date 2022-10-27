How to Watch Mavericks-Nets Game On Thursday

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, fresh off their run to the Western Conference Finals a season ago, have been trying to adjust to the new 2022-23 NBA season and they will be tested on the road once again on Thursday night when they go to Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.

Both of these teams have high title aspirations and so far this season, both teams are still trying to figure out their identity.

Obviously the Mavericks’ identity revolves around playing through Luka Doncic and rightfully so, as Doncic has solidified his spot as a top-tier player in this league. However, they have struggled to score at times this year and they are still figuring things out on the offensive side of things.

Christian Wood, who was acquired by the Mavs this offseason, has been a bright spot for them though, as Wood is currently averaging 24.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in three games off-the-bench.

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and other talents, the expectations this season in Brooklyn is very similar to what it has been the last couple of years – to win a title by any means necessary.

This is a big season for the Nets given Irving is in the final year of his contract and given the fact that they dealt with a ton of drama in the offseason, so losing to Dallas on Thursday and falling farther down the standings early on would not sit well with anyone involved with this team. So which team will end up walking out of the Barclays Center Thursday night with a win?

How to watch Mavericks vs. Nets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks (1-2) vs. Brooklyn Nets (1-3)

Dallas Mavericks (1-2) vs. Brooklyn Nets (1-3) WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 27, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 27, 2022 WHERE: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV

Key Stats & Facts For Mavericks vs. Nets

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off of a 113-111 loss on the road to the New Orleans Pelicans this past Tuesday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off of a 110-99 loss on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Wednesday night.

Luka Doncic has been red-hot to start the 2022-23 season, as he is averaging 34.7 points per game on 50.0 percent shooting.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are combining to average 59.6 points per game this season.

The Nets and Mavericks split their only two meetings during the 2021-22 regular season with both teams winning on the road.

Last Matchup:

March 16, 2022 - Mavericks 113, Nets 111

Behind 37 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists from Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks escaped the Brooklyn Nets with a 113-111 victory. Kevin Durant ended up with 23 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists, as the Nets outrebounded the Mavs 45-37 in this loss. Dallas shot 49.4 percent from the floor as a team and they outscored the Nets by 9 points from the three-point line.

Latest Injury News:

Mavericks: Davis Bertans (knee) - OUT, Frank Ntilikina (ankle) - OUT, Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Nets: Seth Curry (ankle) - OUT, T.J. Warren (foot) - OUT, Markieff Morris (personal reasons) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-foot-7 guard: 34.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists

, 6-foot-7 guard: 34.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists G Spencer Dinwiddie , 6-5 guard: 18.0 points, 3.3 assists

, 6-5 guard: 18.0 points, 3.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds C JaVale McGee, 7-0 center: 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G/F Ben Simmons , 6-10 guard/forward: 14.3 points. 4.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists

, 6-10 guard/forward: 14.3 points. 4.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists G Kyrie Irving , 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 5.0 assists

, 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 5.0 assists F Royce O’Neale , 6-4 forward: 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists

, 6-4 forward: 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists F Kevin Durant , 6-10 forward: 32.0 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-10 forward: 32.0 points, 3.0 rebounds C Nicolas Claxton, 6-11 center: 13.0 points, 10.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Mavericks are currently 2-point favorites over the Nets as of Wednesday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 227 total points.

What to watch for:

Christian Wood is currently third in the league in total bench points scored with 73 points off-the-bench.

Nets’ Kevin Durant recently passed Alex English for 20th on the NBA’s All-Time Scoring List.

The Mavs are 48-33 all-time against the Nets.

Dallas is allowing an average of 105.3 points per game, fifth-best in the NBA, and Brooklyn is allowing an average of 119.8 points per game, 25th in the NBA.

