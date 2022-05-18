How to Watch Mavericks at Warriors Western Conference Finals Game 1 on Wednesday

The Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors will play Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Just two teams remain in the Western Conference Playoffs and while we are familiar with seeing one of these teams late in the postseason, the other is on a magical run right now.

In the only upset of these playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks took down the top-seed in the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their Western Conference Semifinals series.

At 23-years-old, Luka Doncic has completely turned himself into an NBA superstar and he was one of two reasons why the Mavericks were able to get past the Suns. The other was the fact that they looked like the best defensive team in the league against Phoenix.

After averaging 114.8 points per game during the regular season, the fifth-most in the league, the Suns were held in check by Dallas' defense and Phoenix only averaged 104.4 points per game.

The Mavericks are a high-energy team on the defensive-end of the floor and with Doncic looking like one of the best players in the world right now, they are going to be a tough foe for the other team that seems to be a regular late in the playoffs.

They missed the postseason the last two years due to key injuries, but the Golden State Warriors find themselves back in the Western Conference Finals for the sixth-time in the last eight seasons.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green remain one of the best trios in the entire NBA based on success and efficiency, but they now have some other weapons around them in Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and a viable, deep bench, making this year's Warriors team very capable of winning a championship.

After taking down the Memphis Grizzlies in six games, the Warriors enter this Western Conference Finals matchup against the Mavericks knowing what they are capable of doing and they have their eyes on adding another piece of hardware to their loaded trophy cabinet.

A classic matchup of defense versus offense, who will throw the first punch in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday?

Here's how to watch Wednesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

WHO : Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

: Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors WHAT : NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Finals - Game 1

: NBA Playoffs, Western Conference Finals - Game 1 WHEN : 9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 18

: 9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 18 WHERE : Chase Center, San Francisco, California

: Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Mavericks vs. Warriors

The Mavericks and Warriors faced off four times during the regular season with Dallas winning three of the four games played by an average margin of 10.7 points.

The Warriors finished the regular season ranking first in defensive rating and third in points allowed per game (105.5), while the Mavericks finished the regular season ranking fifteenth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating.

Golden State is 37-10 at home this season and Dallas is 26-22 on the road, including the postseason.

Luka Doncic has scored at least 30 points in 12 of the last 18 games he has played in, dating back to the regular season.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are averaging a combined 66.6 points per game in the playoffs this year.

Last Matchup:

March 3, 2022 - Mavericks 122, Warriors 113

In their final meeting of the regular season, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks took down the Warriors 122-113 in Dallas. Doncic finished the game with 41 points on 15-26 shooting, 10 rebounds and 9 assists to elevate Dallas to the win. Draymond Green did not play in this game for the Warriors as he recovered from a calf and back injury. Jordan Poole finished as Golden State’s leading scorer with 23 points off-the-bench.

Mavericks-Warriors Most Recent Playoff Series:

Mavericks last playoff series : The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns 4-3 in their Western Conference Semifinals series, pulling off the ultimate upset of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Over the course of the seven games, Luka Doncic was amazing, averaging 32.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and shooting 47.6% from the floor. Dallas’ defense in this series was spectacular and they got key contributions on the offensive-end of the floor from Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith throughout the series.

: The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns 4-3 in their Western Conference Semifinals series, pulling off the ultimate upset of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Over the course of the seven games, Luka Doncic was amazing, averaging 32.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and shooting 47.6% from the floor. Dallas’ defense in this series was spectacular and they got key contributions on the offensive-end of the floor from Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith throughout the series. Warriors last playoff series: The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 4-2 in their Western Conference Semifinals series, a series that turned out to be extremely physical. Rebounding and paint scoring proved to be a huge difference in this series in favor of the Warriors and Stephen Curry led the way offensively by averaging 26.0 points on 41.3% shooting from the floor in the six games.

Latest Injury News:

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - OUT

Warriors: James Wiseman (knee) - OUT, Andre Iguodala (back/neck) - OUT, Gary Payton II (elbow) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Jalen Brunson , 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds C Dwight Powell, 6-10 center: 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-6 forward: 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 6.0 points, 7.4 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 5-point favorites over the Celtics as of Tuesday morning, according to Fanduel.com.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 214.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Golden State Warriors are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the sixth-time in the last eight seasons.

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first-time since 2011.

Jordan Poole has taken a tremendous leap in his third season with the Warriors, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and shooting 36.4% from three-point range during the regular season.

Golden State is 45-10 this season when they score at least 110 points, including the playoffs, and Dallas is 36-5 when scoring at least 110 points.

The Mavericks and Warriors have played a total of 6 playoff games and just one playoff series all-time. The Warriors are 4-2 against the Mavericks in the playoffs and Golden State beat them in the first-round of the 2007 NBA Playoffs in their lone playoff series.

