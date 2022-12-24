How to Watch Grizzlies-Warriors Game On Christmas Day

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-11) and Golden State Warriors (15-18) will play each other on Christmas Day in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals a season ago.



Now, these two will face off on Christmas Day in San Francisco for the first time since this playoff series.

Memphis has been terrific to begin the 2022-23 season, as they currently own a 20-11 record, tied for the best record in the Western Conference.

Ja Morant is a big reason why the Grizzlies have been so successful, but once again, the strength of this team is their depth. They may only rank 12th in bench points per game, but everyone on Memphis’ roster understands their role and they play their roles to perfection.

The Grizzlies will be a very tough team for the Warriors to try and beat on Sunday, especially given that they are still without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, two of their four All-Star talents.

As a result, the Warriors’ offense has struggled, but the story for this team has been the struggles of their defense, something we aren’t used to seeing from the Golden State Warriors.

Holding onto the basketball and limiting Memphis’ opportunities to run in transition will be key for the Warriors in this one and the good news for Golden State is that they will be home in Chase Center where they have posted a 12-2 record this season.

Will the Grizzlies expand on their top record in the Western Conference or will the Warriors continue to impress at home and in big games?

Here is how to watch this Christmas Day game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (20-11) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-18)

Memphis Grizzlies (20-11) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-18) WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022 WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Grizzlies vs. Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off of a 125-100 win on the road against the Phoenix Suns.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a 143-113 loss on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Grizzlies are 7-9 on the road this season and the Warriors are 12-2 at home.

The Warriors are the best passing team in the league, as they currently rank first in the league in assists per game with 29.3 assists per game.

Milwaukee and Boston split their four regular season meetings a year ago with neither team winning on the road.

Last Matchup:

May 13, 2022 - Warriors 110, Grizzlies 96 - Western Conference Semifinals Game 6

The Warriors got the best of the Grizzlies in the playoffs a season ago, winning this semifinals series in six games. Behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combining for 59 points, the Warriors were able to win Game 6. Andrew Wiggins also stepped up with 18 points and 11 rebounds against Memphis. Ja Morant did not play for Memphis and as a result, Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane combined for 55 points.

Latest Injury News:

Grizzlies: Danny Green (knee - ACL) - OUT

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT, Stephen Curry (shoulder) - OUT, JaMychal Green (health and safety protocols) - OUT, Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT, Donte DiVincenzo (illness) - AVAILABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Ja Morant , 6-4 guard: 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists

, 6-4 guard: 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-3 guard: 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-3 guard: 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 forward: 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 7-0 forward: 31.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists

, 7-0 forward: 31.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists C Steven Adams, 7-0 center: 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Jordan Poole , 6-3 guard: 11.6 points, 7.3 assists

, 6-3 guard: 11.6 points, 7.3 assists G Donte DiVincenzo , 6-6 guard: 26.5 points, 7.5 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 26.5 points, 7.5 rebounds G Klay Thompson , 6-8 guard: 30.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists

, 6-8 guard: 30.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds C Kevon Looney, 6-9 center: 10.0 points, 6.4 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Grizzlies are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Warriors as of Saturday afternoon, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 229.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Grizzlies currently rank 11th in the league in offensive rating and 4th in the league in defensive rating.

The Warriors currently rank 14th in the league in offensive rating and 25th in the league in defensive rating.

Golden State is 51-48 all-time against Memphis.

The Warriors are currently averaging 116.5 points per game this season, 5th in the NBA, and the Grizzlies are allowing an average of 110.9 points per game to their opponents, 8th in the NBA.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.