How to Watch Kings-Celtics Game On Friday

We should expect nothing less than a high scoring affair on Friday night in Boston, as the two top scoring teams in the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics will be playing one another for the first time this season.

For years, Sacramento has lived near the bottom of the Western Conference, but after making key offseason additions in Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray and head coach Mike Brown, the Kings have proven to be one of the best storylines of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far.

They play with energy, they are the top scoring team in the NBA and most importantly, they are playing so well with one another. Chemistry means a lot in this league and right now, the Kings have a ton of momentum entering the holiday season.

As for the defending Eastern Conference champions, the Celtics are once again led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, one of the better scoring duos in the league.

Their defense will improve once Robert Williams III returns from his knee injury, but the offensive consistency the Celtics have found this season has been a pleasant surprise for them.

They currently have the best record in the NBA and Boston has only dropped two games this month, none of which came on their home floor.

Can Sacramento pull off yet another surprising victory early on this year or will Boston once again prove why they are the team to beat in this league?

WHO: Sacramento Kings (10-7) vs. Boston Celtics (14-4)

Sacramento Kings (10-7) vs. Boston Celtics (14-4) WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 25, 2022

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 25, 2022 WHERE: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Kings vs. Celtics

The Sacramento Kings are coming off of a 115-106 loss on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Boston Celtics are coming off of a 125-112 win at home against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Kings are just one of two teams in the NBA to have scored at least 100 points in all of their games, the other being the Atlanta Hawks.

The Celtics are one of the best all-around offensive teams in the league, as they rank second in team free-throw percentage, third in three-point percentage and sixth in field goal percentage.

Boston defeated Sacramento in both of their regular season meetings a year ago, outscoring the Kings by 82 total points in the season series.

Last Matchup:

March 18, 2022 - Celtics 126, Kings 96

Domantas Sabonis led the way for the Kings with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists, but Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 62 points on 10-15 shooting from deep, giving the Celtics a massive edge offensively. While Sacramento only got 15 points from their bench, Boston ended up receiving 45 bench points, a massive difference in this game. The Celtics shot 22-40 (55.0%) from three-point range, outscoring the Kings by 27 points from the perimeter.

Latest Injury News:

Kings: NONE

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari (knee - ACL) - OUT, Robert Williams III (knee) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED KINGS STARTERS:

G De’Aaron Fox , 6-3 guard: 25.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-3 guard: 25.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists G Kevin Huerter , 6-7 guard: 16.5 points, 3.4 assists

, 6-7 guard: 16.5 points, 3.4 assists F Keegan Murray , 6-8 forward: 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds F Harrison Barnes , 6-8 forward: 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds F/C Domantas Sabonis, 6-11 forward/center: 16.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists

PROJECTED CELTICS STARTERS:

G Marcus Smart , 6-3 guard: 11.3 points, 7.3 assists

, 6-3 guard: 11.3 points, 7.3 assists G Derrick White , 6-4 guard: 10.2 points, 3.2 assists

, 6-4 guard: 10.2 points, 3.2 assists G/F Jaylen Brown , 6-6 guard/forward: 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds F Jayson Tatum , 6-8 forward: 30.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists

, 6-8 forward: 30.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists F/C Al Horford, 6-9 forward/center: 10.9 points, 6.7 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 8-point favorites over the Kings as of Friday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 235.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Kings currently rank 2nd in the league in offensive rating and 26th in the league in defensive rating.

The Celtics currently rank 1st in the league in offensive rating and 20th in the league in defensive rating.

Boston is 188-119 all-time against Sacramento.

The Celtics are currently averaging 119.7 points per game, 2nd in the NBA, and the Kings are averaging 120.0 points per game, 1st in the NBA.

