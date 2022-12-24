How to Watch Lakers-Mavericks Game On Christmas Day

The Los Angeles Lakers (13-19) and Dallas Mavericks (17-16) will play each other on Christmas Day in Dallas. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling right now, whereas Luka Doncic and the \Dallas Mavericks are currently working their way up the Western Conference standings.

These two teams will be in action on Christmas Day in Dallas, a game in which both teams could really use a victory for momentum purposes.

The Lakers are now without Anthony Davis, who is out indefinitely with a right foot stress reaction, and they have lost three straight games.

Consistency is a big problem for this team right now, as James has been their only source of production on the offensive-end of the floor, recording six consecutive 30-point games.

A lot of question marks revolve around Los Angeles heading towards February’s trade deadline and should they fall on Christmas with all eyes on them, it could wind up being a matter of time before the Lakers decide to blow things up.

Luka Doncic has been fantastic for the Mavericks all year long and he is going to enter this game with a ton of confidence, especially after recording a season-high 50 points on Friday night. A triple-double-like threat each and every night, the Lakers will really have to game plan to stop one guy in this one and that is Doncic, something almost no team in the league has been able to do.

Failing to score 20 points in just one of the 30 games he has played in this season, Luka Doncic is the primary facilitator and scorer for this Mavericks’ team. If you can take him away, you have a chance to win the game, but trying to take Luka out of the equation is almost impossible.

Dallas has shown some lapses at times though when he is not on the floor, so it will be interesting to see if the athleticism from Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will be bothersome for the Mavericks to guard in transition, especially off of missed shots.

This should be a very intriguing matchup and with both teams needing a win, you never know what could happen!

Here is how to watch this Christmas Day game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

WHO: Los Angeles Lakers (13-19) vs. Dallas Mavericks (17-16)

Los Angeles Lakers (13-19) vs. Dallas Mavericks (17-16) WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022

2:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022 WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Lakers vs. Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of a 134-130 loss at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off of a 112-106 win on the road against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers are 5-11 on the road this season and the Mavericks are 12-5 at home.

The Mavericks can be a tough team to stop from three-point range, as they are averaging 14.9 made threes per game, the third-most in the league on average.

Dallas beat Los Angeles in two of their three regular season meetings a year ago, outscoring the Lakers by 20 points in the season series.

Last Matchup:

March 29, 2022 - Mavericks 128, Lakers 110

Luka Doncic recorded a 34-point, 12-rebound and 12-assist triple-double the last time the Mavericks and Lakers faced off, a game that took place in Dallas. Seven different players scored at least 12 points for the Mavs in this one, as Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk, who is no longer with the Lakers, combined for 53 points. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both missed this game for Los Angeles.

Latest Injury News:

Lakers: Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) - OUT, Anthony Davis (foot) - OUT

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber (hamstring) - OUT, Josh Green (elbow) - OUT, Dorian Finney-Smith (hip) - OUT, Reggie Bullock (neck) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 5.6 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-1 guard: 5.6 points, 3.6 rebounds G Dennis Schroder , 6-3 guard: 10.7 points, 3.8 assists

, 6-3 guard: 10.7 points, 3.8 assists G Lonnie Walker IV , 6-4 forward: 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds

, 6-4 forward: 15.5 points, 2.5 rebounds F LeBron James , 6-9 forward: 27.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists

, 6-9 forward: 27.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists C Thomas Bryant, 6-10 center: 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

G Luka Doncic , 6-7 guard: 32.8 points, 8.3 assists, 8.7 assists

, 6-7 guard: 32.8 points, 8.3 assists, 8.7 assists G Spencer Dinwiddie , 6-5 guard: 16.5 points, 5.1 assists

, 6-5 guard: 16.5 points, 5.1 assists G/F Tim Hardaway Jr. , 6-5 guard/forward: 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds C Christian Wood, 6-10 center: 16.9 points, 8.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Mavericks are currently 8.5-point favorites over the Lakers as of Saturday afternoon, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 229.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Lakers currently rank 21st in the league in offensive rating and 21st in the league in defensive rating.

The Mavericks currently rank 10th in the league in offensive rating and 11th in the league in defensive rating.

Los Angeles is 115-52 all-time against Dallas.

The Lakers are currently averaging 115.7 points per game this season, 6th in the NBA, and the Mavericks are allowing an average of 109.4 points per game to their opponents, 6th in the NBA.

