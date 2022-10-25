How to Watch Clippers-Thunder Game On Tuesday

While both teams will be dealing with key injuries on Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Clippers will still be taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game that we will likely see both teams go deep into their bench for.

Fresh off of their win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Clippers now head to Oklahoma City to take on a young Thunder team that is coming off of a loss at home on Sunday to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder are still searching for their first win on the new campaign.

While Kawhi Leonard is back this season and not listed on the team’s injury report heading into this game, Los Angeles will be without two starters in Paul George, who has a non-COVID illness, and Marcus Morris Sr., who is not with the team for this game due to personal reasons.

On the other side of the court, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss his second consecutive game with a left hip contusion and Josh Giddey will miss his first game of the season due to a sprained right ankle.

Los Angeles is one of the more experienced and older teams in the NBA, while Oklahoma City is one of the less-experienced, younger teams in the entire league. You never know what can happen in the NBA on any given night and while they are heavy underdogs in this game, the Thunder and their plethora of youth could be motivated to get their first win of the season against an older, banged up Clippers squad.

The 2022-23 NBA season has begun and here is how to watch Tuesday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Clippers vs. Thunder

WHO: Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1)

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 25, 2022

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 WHERE: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Clippers vs. Thunder

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off of a 112-95 loss at home to the Phoenix Suns this past Sunday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off of a 116-106 loss on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Sunday night.

Clippers’ Paul George is one of six players to have scored at least 40 points in a game this season.

Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of 11 different players averaging at least 30.0 points per game this season.

The Clippers won two of their three meetings against the Thunder during the 2021-22 regular season, winning these two games by an average of 27.5 points per game.

Last Matchup:

April 10, 2022 - Clippers 138, Thunder 88

In both team’s final game of the 2021-22 regular season, the Clippers defeated the Thunder 138-88 in a game that was only close when it was 0-0 prior to tip-off. Resting their core group of players, the Clippers were led by Amir Coffey and Luke Kennard, who combined to score 55 points in this game. Seven different players for Los Angeles scored in double-figures and all nine players scored at least five points. Only six players played in this game for the Thunder, all of which are no longer on the team.

Latest Injury News:

Clippers: Moussa Diabate (Two-Way) - OUT, Jason Preston (G League) - OUT, Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons) - OUT, Paul George (non-COVID illness) - OUT

Thunder: Chet Holmgren (foot) - OUT, Jalen Williams (orbital) - OUT, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) - OUT, Josh Giddey (ankle) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CLIPPERS STARTERS:

G Reggie Jackson , 6-foot-2 guard: 7.3 points, 3.7 assists

, 6-foot-2 guard: 7.3 points, 3.7 assists G Norman Powell , 6-3 guard: 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds

, 6-3 guard: 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds F Kawhi Leonard , 6-7 forward: 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds F Nicolas Batum , 6-8 forward: 3.7 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 3.7 points, 4.3 rebounds C Ivica Zubac, 7-0 forward/center: 8.7 points, 11.0 rebounds

PROJECTED THUNDER STARTERS:

G Tre Mann , 6-3 guard: 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists

, 6-3 guard: 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists G Luguentz Dort , 6-3 guard: 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-3 guard: 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds G/F Kenrich Williams , 6-6 guard/forward: 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-6 guard/forward: 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds F Aleksej Pokusevski , 7-0 forward: 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds

, 7-0 forward: 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds F/C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, 6-9 forward/center: 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Clippers are currently 10-point favorites over the Thunder as of Monday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is not currently set yet.

What to watch for:

The Thunder have six players averaging at least 10.0 points per game this season.

The Clippers currently rank 10th in the league in bench points per game this season.

The Thunder are 140-84 all-time against the Clippers.

Oklahoma City is currently averaging 110.3 points per game this season, 19th in the NBA, and Los Angeles is currently allowing an average of 106.0 points per game to their opponents, fifth-best in the NBA.

