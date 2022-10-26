How to Watch Grizzlies-Kings Game On Thursday

The Memphis Grizzlies, led by All-Star guard Ja Morant, have begun the 2022-23 season hot with a 3-1 record, but they will put their hot start on the line Thursday night against De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings, who are still searching for their first win of the new season.

While they have been the laughing stock of the league for quite some time, Sacramento went out and made a ton of brilliant moves this past offseason, setting themselves up for success moving forward. Not only did they bring in sharpshooters like Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk, but they drafted multi-talented forward Keegan Murray and hired former Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown to be their new head coach.

Brown, a coach who is known for getting the most out of his team, has already positively changed the culture and atmosphere surrounding his team, which is why the Kings are a sneaky competitive team in the Western Conference right now despite not having one win.

De’Aaron Fox has continued to work on his craft and is looking like an All-Star-level player early on this season, which is why Memphis will have to bring their best on Thursday if they are to come out of Sacramento with a victory.

Coming off of a career night in which he scored a career-high 38 points against the Brooklyn Nets, Desmond Bane will have to continue being one of the better No. 2 scoring options in this league for the Grizzlies to achieve championship-like success.

The Grizzlies are a top-tier team in the Western Conference and the Kings are looking to prove that they have what it takes to compete at the highest-level, which is why Thursday’s matchup is a must-see game.

The 2022-23 NBA season has begun and here is how to watch Thursday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (3-1) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3)

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 27, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 27, 2022 WHERE: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats & Facts For Grizzlies vs. Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off of a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a 130-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are combining to average 55.8 points per game this season.

De’Aaron Fox is currently averaging 31.7 points per game through the Kings’ first three games.

The Grizzlies won all three of their meetings during the 2021-22 regular season against the Kings by an average of 23.7 points per game.

Last Matchup:

December 26, 2021 - Grizzlies 127, Kings 102

Ja Morant only scored 18 points in this game for the Grizzlies, but Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. combined for 49 points and Memphis had a total of seven players score at least 10 points in their 25-point victory over the Kings last season. Sacramento shot 42.0 percent as a team in this game and Tyrese Haliburton, who is now a member of the Indiana Pacers, was the team’s leading scorer with 18 points. Memphis outrebounded Sacramento 53-38 in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Grizzlies: Danny Green (knee - ACL) - OUT, Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) - OUT, Ziaire Williams (knee) - OUT, John Konchar (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

Kings: NONE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Ja Morant , 6-3 guard: 35.3 points, 4.3 rebound, 7.0 assists

, 6-3 guard: 35.3 points, 4.3 rebound, 7.0 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists

, 6-5 guard: 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 forward: 4.0 points, 1.0 assists

, 6-7 forward: 4.0 points, 1.0 assists F Santi Aldama , 6-11 forward: 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds C Steven Adams, 6-11 center: 5.0 points, 10.0 rebounds

PROJECTED KINGS STARTERS:

G De’Aaron Fox , 6-3 guard: 31.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists

, 6-3 guard: 31.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists G Kevin Huerter , 6-7 guard: 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-7 guard: 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds F KZ Okpala , 6-8 forward: 1.0 points, 2.0 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 1.0 points, 2.0 rebounds F Harrison Barnes , 6-8 forward: 7.0 points, 5.7 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 7.0 points, 5.7 rebounds C Domantas Sabonis, 6-11 center: 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists

Betting Odds:

The spread and over/under for this game are not yet determined.

What to watch for:

The Grizzlies are averaging 15.3 made three-pointers per game, the second-most in the league.

The Kings are averaging 14.0 made three-pointers per game, the sixth-most in the league.

The Kings are 52-47 all-time against the Grizzlies.

Memphis is currently averaging 118.5 points per game this season, 6th in the NBA, and Sacramento is currently averaging 114.0 points per game this season, 16th in the NBA.

