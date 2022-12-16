How to Watch Nuggets-Lakers Game On Friday

The Denver Nuggets (17-10) and Los Angeles Lakers (11-16) will play each other on Friday night in Los Angeles. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have been finding ways to win games without their full rotations and for the Los Angeles Lakers, well, winning has not come at a premium this year!

The Nuggets and the Lakers are set to take on one another on Friday night in Los Angeles, a game that is very important to both sides given how tight the Western Conference standings are right now.

Once again, Jokic has been dominating the floor offensively for the Nuggets and he is entering this game after recording 43 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

Jamal Murray is beginning to look like the Jamal Murray of old as he continues to work his way back from an ACL injury that kept him sidelined all of last year and the Nuggets’ depth has been tough for opponents to conquer.

For the Lakers, their depth has been the complete opposite. They know what to expect from LeBron James and Anthony Davis on a nightly basis, but everyone else on this roster is a wild card, which has not worked out well for Los Angeles to this point.

The good news for the Lakers though is that they have already seen the Nuggets twice this season and in the last duel between these teams, the Lakers came out on top at home.

Could Los Angeles make it two straight wins over the Nuggets or will Denver win their fourth consecutive game in a row?

Here is how to watch Friday night’s game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

WHO: Denver Nuggets (17-10) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (11-16)

Denver Nuggets (17-10) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (11-16) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 16, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 16, 2022 WHERE: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Nuggets vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets are coming off of a 141-128 win at home against the Washington Wizards.

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off of a 122-118 OT loss at home against the Boston Celtics.

The Nuggets are 9-7 on the road this season and the Lakers are 6-7 at home.

The Lakers are one of the league’s top free-throw shooting teams, as they rank first in free-throws made per game (20.9) and second in free-throws attempted per game (26.1).

Denver and Los Angeles have split their first two meetings this season, as both teams have won on their home floor.

Last Matchup:

October 30, 2022 - Lakers 121, Nuggets 110

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combining for 67 points, the Lakers were able to take down the Nuggets in Los Angeles. Davis finished with a game-high 15 rebounds and the Lakers outrebounded Denver 51-48 in the game. Nikola Jokic finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists for Denver, as Jamal Murray had 21 points.

Latest Injury News:

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr. (heel) - OUT

Lakers: Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) - OUT, Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) - OUT, LeBron James (ankle) - PROBABLE, Anthony Davis (back) - PROBABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED NUGGETS STARTERS:

G Jamal Murray , 6-3 guard: 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists

, 6-3 guard: 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope , 6-5 guard: 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds G/F Bruce Brown , 6-4 guard/forward: 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists

, 6-4 guard/forward: 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists F Aaron Gordon , 6-8 forward: 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds C Nikola Jokic, 6-11 center: 24.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS:

G Patrick Beverley , 6-1 guard: 4.6 points, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-1 guard: 4.6 points, 3.7 rebounds G Dennis Schroder , 6-3 guard: 8.3 points, 3.5 assists

, 6-3 guard: 8.3 points, 3.5 assists G Lonnie Walker IV , 6-4 guard: 15.7 points, 2.3 rebounds

, 6-4 guard: 15.7 points, 2.3 rebounds F LeBron James , 6-9 forward: 26.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists

, 6-9 forward: 26.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists C Anthony Davis, 6-10 center: 28.4 points, 12.1 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Nuggets are currently 1-point favorites over the Lakers as of Friday morning, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 236.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Nuggets currently rank 2nd in the league in offensive rating and 28th in the league in defensive rating.

The Lakers currently rank 23rd in the league in offensive rating and 14th in the league in defensive rating.

Los Angeles is 112-75 all-time against Denver.

The Nuggets are currently averaging 116.0 points per game this season, 6th in the NBA, and the Lakers are allowing an average of 116.6 points per game to their opponents, 25th in the NBA.

