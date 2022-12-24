How to Watch Suns-Nuggets Game On Christmas Day

The Phoenix Suns (19-14) and Denver Nuggets (20-11) will play each other on Christmas Day in Denver. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The Phoenix Suns versus the Denver Nuggets is beginning to turn into a “new age” rivalry in the NBA and on Christmas Day, these two teams will face off again in Denver.

After reaching the 2021 NBA Finals, the Suns finished last season with the best record in the league only to lose in the Western Conference Finals to the Dallas Mavericks after leading the series 3-2.

Devin Booker remains a key MVP candidate for the Suns and they are still getting a lot of production from Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton, but cracks are beginning to show in this team’s morale and they continue to be without veteran Jae Crowder, who is sitting out in hopes of being traded.

This is a team that will still be in the playoffs and likely win a ton of games this season, but the Suns do have some concerning aspects to their play right now.

Not to mention, Booker has been dealing with a groin injury, taking a major chunk of offensive production out of their rotations.

Currently tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the best record in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets have been rolling lately, winning six of their last seven games.

Nikola Jokic has once again been playing at an MVP level and in the month of December, Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game while shooting 59.7 percent from the floor.

Denver has everything they need to make a real championship push this season and a win against Phoenix on Christmas Day would go a long way in cementing this mindset for them.

Here is how to watch this Christmas Day game with game time and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Suns vs. Nuggets

WHO: Phoenix Suns (19-14) vs. Denver Nuggets (20-11)

Phoenix Suns (19-14) vs. Denver Nuggets (20-11) WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022

10:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022 WHERE: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Suns vs. Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns are coming off of a 125-100 loss at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Denver Nuggets are coming off of a 120-107 win at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Suns are 5-9 on the road this season and the Nuggets are 11-3 at home.

The Nuggets are the best three-point shooting team in the NBA, as they are currently shooting 38.9 percent from the perimeter as a team.

Phoenix beat Denver in two of their three regular season meetings a year ago, outscoring Denver by 27 points in the season series.

Last Matchup:

March 24, 2022 - Suns 140, Nuggets 130

Getting 49 points and 10 assists from Devin Booker, the Suns were able to get past the Nuggets in Denver. All five starters for the Suns scored in double-figures and Cameron Payne and Torrey Craig combined for 17 points off-the-bench for Phoenix. All five starters scored at least 11 points for the Nuggets and Bones Hyland even contributed 23 points off-the-bench for Denver. The Suns shot 60.5 percent from the floor and the Nuggets shot 59.3 percent from the floor in this game.

Latest Injury News:

Suns: Jae Crowder (not with team) - OUT, Cameron Johnson (knee) - OUT, Cameron Payne (foot) - OUT, Devin Booker (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Nuggets: Collin Gillespie (leg) - OUT, Jeff Green (hand) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul , 6-0 guard: 12.0 points,4.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists

, 6-0 guard: 12.0 points,4.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists G Devin Booker (Q) , 6-5 guard: 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-5 guard: 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds F Torrey Craig , 6-7 forward: 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 17.6 points, 9.5 rebounds

PROJECTED NUGGETS STARTERS:

G Jamal Murray , 6-3 guard: 17.8 points, 5.7 assists

, 6-3 guard: 17.8 points, 5.7 assists G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope , 6-5 guard: 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds F Michael Porter Jr. , 6-10 forward: 16.5 points, 5.9 rebounds

, 6-10 forward: 16.5 points, 5.9 rebounds F Aaron Gordon , 6-8 forward: 17.1 points, 6.4 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 17.1 points, 6.4 rebounds C Nikola Jokic, 6-11 center: 24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists

Betting Odds:

The Nuggets are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Suns as of Saturday afternoon, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 230.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Suns currently rank 2nd in the league in offensive rating and 13th in the league in defensive rating.

The Nuggets currently rank 3rd in the league in offensive rating and 2rth in the league in defensive rating.

Phoenix is 100-85 all-time against Denver.

The Nuggets are currently averaging 115.6 points per game this season, 8th in the NBA, and the Suns are allowing an average of 111.1 points per game to their opponents, 9th in the NBA.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.