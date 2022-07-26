"I'm Not Washing My Hand For A Month" Watch A Fan Meet Kevin Durant

A video is going around social media of a kid meeting Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

The video was originally posted by Instagram user @glamisme, and was shared on Twitter by ClutchPoints.

In the video, several kids are celebrating over the fact that Durant was walking right by them.

One of the kids shook hands with Durant and said, "I'm not washing my hand for a month."

Durant is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and he is currently on the Brooklyn Nets.

The 12-time NBA All-Star averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season.

The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics in a sweep.

After being projected as title contenders, they did not win a single playoff game in 2022, which was very disappointing.

Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but missed the first season due to injury.

In 2021, they beat the Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs, but lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round.

The Bucks beat them in a Game 7 in Brooklyn, and ended up making it all the way to the NBA Finals where they beat the Phoenix Suns to win the title.

Prior to joining the Nets, Durant made the NBA Finals three times in a row with the Golden State Warriors.

They won two titles, and Durant won two Finals MVP Awards.

He has also played for the Seattle SuperSonics and Oklahoma City Thunder over his 14 seasons in the NBA.

Durant has been a lot of trade rumors over the summer, because ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets on June 30.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."