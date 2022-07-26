Skip to main content
"I'm Not Washing My Hand For A Month" Watch A Fan Meet Kevin Durant

"I'm Not Washing My Hand For A Month" Watch A Fan Meet Kevin Durant

A video is going around social media of a kid meeting Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A video is going around social media of a kid meeting Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

The video was originally posted by Instagram user @glamisme, and was shared on Twitter by ClutchPoints. 

In the video, several kids are celebrating over the fact that Durant was walking right by them.

One of the kids shook hands with Durant and said, "I'm not washing my hand for a month." 

Durant is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and he is currently on the Brooklyn Nets.   

The 12-time NBA All-Star averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season.  

The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics in a sweep. 

After being projected as title contenders, they did not win a single playoff game in 2022, which was very disappointing.  

Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but missed the first season due to injury. 

In 2021, they beat the Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs, but lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round. 

The Bucks beat them in a Game 7 in Brooklyn, and ended up making it all the way to the NBA Finals where they beat the Phoenix Suns to win the title. 

Prior to joining the Nets, Durant made the NBA Finals three times in a row with the Golden State Warriors. 

They won two titles, and Durant won two Finals MVP Awards. 

He has also played for the Seattle SuperSonics and Oklahoma City Thunder over his 14 seasons in the NBA. 

Durant has been a lot of trade rumors over the summer, because ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets on June 30.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

USATSI_17675327_168388303_lowres
News

"I'm Not Washing My Hand For A Month" Watch A Fan Meet Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_18278292_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Massive Report About Jaylen Brown Amid Trade Rumors

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_18005158_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Rockets Re-Sign Bruno Fernando In Free Agency

By Brett Siegel35 minutes ago
USATSI_12569103_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The 76ers Should Bring Back This NBA Legend

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_17543686_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What If The Los Angeles Lakers Signed Josh Jackson?

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_15417889_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What If The Los Angeles Clippers Signed This 6x NBA All-Star?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_6920746_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12262755_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Sign Juancho Hernangomez

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18291966_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Video Jayson Tatum Tweeted On Monday

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago