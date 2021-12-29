Publish date:
Immanuel Quickley's Updated Status For Knicks-Timberwolves Game
Immanuel Quickley is questionable for the game between the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The New York Knicks are in Minnesota to play the Timberwolves on Tuesday evening, and could be without one of their best players for the game.
Immanuel Quickley had been in health and safety protocols, but now that he is cleared he is still on the injury report due to conditioning (he's missed the last four games).
The status of Quickley for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Knicks are 15-18 on the season in 33 games, and won their last game against the Atlanta Hawks in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Christmas.
As for the Timberwolves, they are 16-17 on the season in 33 games, and coming off of a win against the Boston Celtics the night before.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.