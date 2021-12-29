Immanuel Quickley's Updated Status For Knicks-Timberwolves Game

The New York Knicks are in Minnesota to play the Timberwolves on Tuesday evening, and could be without one of their best players for the game.

Immanuel Quickley had been in health and safety protocols, but now that he is cleared he is still on the injury report due to conditioning (he's missed the last four games).

The status of Quickley for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Knicks are 15-18 on the season in 33 games, and won their last game against the Atlanta Hawks in New York City at Madison Square Garden on Christmas.

As for the Timberwolves, they are 16-17 on the season in 33 games, and coming off of a win against the Boston Celtics the night before.

