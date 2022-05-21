The Warriors Could Have Had Paul George With Steph Curry And Klay Thompson

In 2010, the Golden State Warriors could have drafted Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George. The Warriors are currently in the Western Conference Finals facing off with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best franchises in the entire NBA (and all of sports) for the last decade.

They are currently playing in their sixth Western Conference Finals in the last eight seasons (Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks is on Friday evening).

The Warriors dealt with injuries the last two seasons, so they missed the postseason.

However, prior to that drought, they had been to the NBA Finals for five straight seasons and won three NBA Championships during that time span.

Steph Curry is one of the greatest players ever (and the best shooter of all-time), while Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are surefire Hall of Famers.

All three players were drafted by the franchise in just a four-year period.

Curry was drafted in 2009, Thompson in 2011 and Green in 2012.

Surprisingly, they made a huge mistake in the 2010 NBA Draft when they drafted Ekpe Udoh with the sixth overall pick.

Udoh played less than two full seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal that also included Monta Ellis.

Shockingly, the Warriors could have added another All-Star in the draft during that time period, because they passed on Paul George.

The seven-time NBA All-Star was selected with the tenth overall pick by the Indiana Pacers.

Therefore, the Warriros could have technically drafted Curry, George, Thompson and Green in four consecutive summers.

The Warriors have done just fine for themselves even with the mistake, but looking back on what could have been is intriguing.