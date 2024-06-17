Caitlin Clark Shouts Out Angel Reese, Says Rivalry 'Really Good for the Game'
Not to overstate the obvious, but Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese are two of the most talented rookies in the WNBA — both with incredibly bright futures in the league. And it's been the rivalry between the two young stars that has brought a lot of attention to the league.
Sunday, the two star rookies met for the second time since arriving in the WNBA, with the Sky traveling to Indianapolis to play the Fever. Indiana defeated Chicago 91-83, with both Clark and Reese posting impressive performances.
Clark nearly had a triple-double, scoring 23 points, dishing out nine assists and grabbing eight rebounds in the win. Reese posted her sixth-straight double-double, scoring 11 points and collecting 13 boards. She also had five assists.
After the game, Clark was asked about the rivalry between her and Reese. She spoke highly of the fellow rookie and says that the added attention between the two players has helped women's basketball.
“I think what she’s has done with her platform has been absolutely incredible. She has an entire fanbase that has supported her and what she did at Maryland and then LSU," Clark said. "Obviously, l've played her for a very long time, and she's been a tremendous player. It's been fun getting to compete against her.
"I think it's been really good for the game. People just love seeing great matchups, but also…. they get to see how amazing these teams are. And then they find new players to support and continue to come back from them.”
Clark and Reese have seen a lot of each other on the basketball court, dating back to high school days. A rivalry sparked in 2023, when LSU and Iowa met in the National Championship Game. The Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes 102-85.
This past college basketball season, Clark and the Hawkeyes got the best of Reese and the Tigers in the Elite Eight, winning 94-87 to advance to the Final Four.
So far, Clark has got the best of Reese in the WNBA, with the Fever winning each of the first two matchups against the Sky. But both games were played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The teams will meet again on June 23 and Aug. 30, with both games held in Chicago.