Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky: How to Watch Sunday's Matchup Between WNBA Rivals
For the third time this season, the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky are meeting on the hardwood. It will be the first time the WNBA rivals have played in the Windy City. It should be incredibly entertaining to see Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston battle Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso again.
The first two meetings have been fun, with the Fever victorious in both games. Will the Sky get revenge on their home court on Sunday? Here's how you can tune in to the game:
How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky
- What: Indiana Fever (7-10, 4th in East) vs. Chicago Sky (5-9, 5th in East)
- When: Sunday, June 23 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. (Capacity: 10,387)
- TV: ESPN
- Season series: Indiana leads season series 2-0 over Chicago.
- Previous meetings: Fever def. Sky 71-70 on June 1 in Indianapolis, ind.; Fever def. Sky 91-83 on June 16 in Indianapolis, Ind.
Leading scorers
Chicago Sky
- G Marina Mabrey: 15.1 ppg; 5.3 rpg; 4.1 apg; 37.1% 3-pt FG
- G Chennedy Carter: 13.7 ppg; 2.4 apg; 1.0 spg; 54.4% FG
- F Angel Reese: 12.4 ppg; 10.8 rpg; 1.9 spg; 38.6% FG
- G Dana Evans: 10.5 ppg; 3.7 apg; 1.6 rpg; 37.8% 3-pt FG
Indiana Fever
- G Caitlin Clark: 16.2 ppg; 6.2 apg; 5.4 rpg; 39.6% FG
- G Kelsey Mitchell: 16.0 ppg; 2.0 apg; 1.8 rpg; 42.7% FG
- F Aliyah Boston: 12.7 ppg; 8.0 rpg; 2.5 apg; 49.2% FG
- F NaLyssa Smith: 11.8 ppg; 7.0 rpg; 1.1 bpg: 50.3% FG
Angel Reese's double-double streak
Reese enters Sunday's contest having made WNBA history in Thursday's win over the Dallas Wings. With a 16-point, 18-rebound performance, the Sky forward became the first rookie in league history to record seven straight double-doubles. Even more impressively, she needed just 14 games to accomplish the feat.
Additionally, Reese is the only current rookie averaging a double-double in the WNBA. Her 10.8 rebounds per game ranks second in the league, behind only two-time MVP and Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.
Clark, Boston finding chemistry
Not to get too punny here, but the Fever are red-hot right now. The combination of Clark and Boston is a huge reason for the team's recent success. Boston has recorded a double-double in four of the last five games and Clark seems to be getting more comfortable in the WNBA spotlight.
Earlier this season, Indiana endured the bumps and bruises of a new team still working on its chemistry. But the Fever have ripped off four straight victories and continue to climb in the Eastern Conference standings.