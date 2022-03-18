Kyrie Irving's Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center in New York City on Friday evening, and since the game is at home they will be without superstar guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving is still ineligible to play in home games, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

The last game that Irving played in was Tuesday evening in Orlando when he exploded for 60 points, which is a career-high and a franchise record.

The Nets come into the game with the Trail Blazers as the eighth seed int he Eastern Conference with a 36-34 record in the 70 games that they have played in.

The Related stories on NBA basketball