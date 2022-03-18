Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving's Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game

Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets. The superstar guard is still not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in New York City.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center in New York City on Friday evening, and since the game is at home they will be without superstar guard Kyrie Irving.   

Irving is still ineligible to play in home games, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.  

The last game that Irving played in was Tuesday evening in Orlando when he exploded for 60 points, which is a career-high and a franchise record.     

The Nets come into the game with the Trail Blazers as the eighth seed int he Eastern Conference with a 36-34 record in the 70 games that they have played in.    

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

Kyrie Irving's Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game

