Is Caris LeVert Making His Cavs Debut Against The Spurs?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Ohio on Wednesday night, and for the game they will have their new shooting guard Caris LeVert available to make his debut.

The Cavs and Indiana Pacers made a trade earlier in the week that sent LeVert from Indiana to Cleveland.

The 27-year-old is in his sixth NBA season, and this is now his third team (Brooklyn Nets, Pacers, Cavs).

Ironically, the former Michigan star is from Ohio.

This season, he is averaging 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

"The energy is crazy in the arena as well," LeVert said to reporters. "I can't wait to play in front of those fans. I know it's gonna be amazing."

The Cavs are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record in 54 games so far this season.

