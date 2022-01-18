Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Bulls
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies crushed the Chicago Bulls 119-106 in Tennessee on Monday afternoon, and after the game Ja Morant sent out a tweet.
The post from Morant can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Grizzlies are coming off of an 11-game winning streak that was snapped by the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.
Currently, the Grizzlies are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 31-15 record in 46 games.
They were a solid young team on the rise last season that made the playoffs, but this season they have taken the next steps as one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and look like they will be a team who gets home-court advantage.
Morant finished the game on Monday with 25 points, four rebounds and three assists.
