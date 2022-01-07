Viral Clip Of Ja Morant Before The Grizzlies Beat The Nets

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York City on Monday evening 118-104.

Before the game, Ja Morant had an incredible dunk that was caught in slow motion.

The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report (the video came from the Instagram account of ryanimparato).

Bleacher Report posted the clip on Friday afternoon, and it has over 250,000 views already.

Morant is having one of the best seasons out of anyone in the NBA.

The 2019 second overall pick is averaging 25.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

The Grizzlies are also one of the best teams in the NBA with a 26-14 record in 40 games, and are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

