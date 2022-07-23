Skip to main content
VIRAL: Ja Morant Thinks The NBA Should Do This

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant quote tweeted a tweet that was asking if the NBA should bring back nicknames on jerseys. The tweet was from Legion Hoops, who posted a photo of LeBron James and Ray Allen on the Miami Heat wearing nickname jerseys.
On Friday, Legion Hoops posted a tweet asking if the NBA should bring back nickname jerseys. 

They posted a photo of LeBron James and Ray Allen on the Miami Heat from years ago wearing nickname jerseys. 

Legion Hoops: "Should the NBA bring back the nickname jerseys?"

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant quote tweeted the tweet. 

Morant: "Yep"

Morant's tweet has over 12,000 likes in less than 24 hours. 

The nickname jerseys were definitely something that was very cool that the NBA did a while back. 

There is no question that it would be something that fans would like if they were to ever bring it back. 

As for Morant, he has turned into one of the best players in the entire league. 

The second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft made his first career All-Star Game this year (and he started in the game). 

In addition, he won his first playoff series. 

The Grizzlies had a fantastic regular season, and they were the second seed in the Western Conference. 

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round in six games. 

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he missed the final three games of the series. 

Therefore, the Grizzlies played the Warriors for three games without their best player. 

The Warriors went on to win the NBA Championship by beating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games. 

That was their fourth title in the last eight years. 

