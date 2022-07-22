Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Thursday

On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet that is getting a lot of traction.

Morant and the Grizzlies are coming off a fantastic season where they were the second seed in the Western Conference.

The 2019 second overall pick made his first All-Star Game, and he won his first playoff series.

The Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the playoffs in six games.

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second-round.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, so he missed the final three games of the series.

The Warriors won the series in Game 6.

After beating the Grizzlies, the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

This was their fourth title (and sixth time making the NBA Finals) in the last eight seasons.

No other team in the league has done either of those things during that time period.

As for the Grizzlies, they still have laid the foundation for a potentially really good stretch over the next few years.

Morant is on the verge of superstardom, while they are loaded with young talent on the roster.

In 2021, they made the NBA Playoffs, but lost to the Utah Jazz in the first-round.

They have gotten better in each of the last two seasons, so they are in a huge upward trajectory.