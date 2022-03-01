WATCH: Ja Morant's Ridiculous Shot Is Going Viral

Skip to main content
Ja Morant's Unbelievable Shot Went Viral

Ja Morant had an incredible play in Monday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 118-105 on Monday night in Tennessee. 

Ja Morant went off for 52 points in just 34 minutes, and during the game he had a play that is going viral on Twitter.   

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.   

The Grizzlies improved to 43-20 with the win in the 63 games that they have played so far this season.  

They are currently the third seed in the Western Conference, and now have a record of 21-10 in the 31 games that they have played at home in Tennessee. 

Morant played in his first All-Star Game when he started in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland earlier this month.    

