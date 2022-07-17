Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency began on June 30, so now on July 16 it has been going on for over two weeks.

Currently, there are a lot free agents still available, and one of them is Jabari Parker who was the second overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

The former Duke star has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings over his pro-career.

He is still just 27-years-old, and will be entering his ninth season in the NBA next year.

Last season, he played 12 games for the Celtics and averaged 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Parker had been an absolute superstar in high school, and was on the cover of Sports Illustrated for he even attended college.

At Duke, he was a also a superstar, and was selected with the second overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, he has torn his ACL twice, and has not had the NBA career that everyone had hoped for.

In 2017, he averaged 20.1 points per game for the Bucks, and they also had Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The pairing of Parker and Antetokounmpo is one of the great hypotheticals to think about what could have been.

Antetokounmpo was drafted in 2013, so if Parker had not dealt with injuries, they could have been one of the greatest duos the league had ever seen.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship in 2021, and Antetokounmpo is already one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.