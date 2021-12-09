Watch James Harden Get A Tribute Video From The Rockets In Houston

Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    WATCH: James Harden Got A Tribute Video From The Rockets In Houston
    WATCH: James Harden Got A Tribute Video From The Rockets In Houston

    James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
    James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets were in Texas on Wednesday night playing the Houston Rockets.  

    Harden was playing his former team in a city that he spent nearly a decade in, and led to the playoffs every season he was there.  

    The Rockets gave a tribute video to their former superstar and the clip of him receiving the tribute video can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Rockets. 

    Harden never won a title with the Rockets, but won the 2018 NBA MVP Award with the team.   

    The Rockets won the game 114-104, and are now on a seven-game winning streak and have an 8-16 record.   

    As for the Nets, they are still the top seed in the east and have a 17-8 record. 

    Harden had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. 

    Kevin Durant was ruled out for the game due to rest. 

