Watch James Harden Get A Tribute Video From The Rockets In Houston

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets were in Texas on Wednesday night playing the Houston Rockets.

Harden was playing his former team in a city that he spent nearly a decade in, and led to the playoffs every season he was there.

The Rockets gave a tribute video to their former superstar and the clip of him receiving the tribute video can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Rockets.

Harden never won a title with the Rockets, but won the 2018 NBA MVP Award with the team.

The Rockets won the game 114-104, and are now on a seven-game winning streak and have an 8-16 record.

As for the Nets, they are still the top seed in the east and have a 17-8 record.

Harden had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Kevin Durant was ruled out for the game due to rest.

