James Harden Has Done This More Than Steph, KD, LeBron And Westbrook?

According to StatMuse, James Harden has more 40-point games than Steph Curry , LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

In fact, it's not even close as Harden has 101 carer 40-point games.

Meanwhile, James is in second place with 69, Durant is in third with 62, Curry is in fourth with 52 and Westbrook is in fifth with 50.

Even more impressive, Harden is just 32-years-old, and the youngest player out of all five.

Harden has played in the NBA for 13 seasons, and he has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

He began his career in Oklahoma City as a 6th Man on a team with Westbrook and Durant.

Once he got to Houston, he had his own team and blossomed into a true superstar in the NBA.

In 2020-21, he was traded from the Rockets to the Nets and was reunited with Durant.

However, his stint in Brooklyn did not last long, as he was traded from the Nets to the 76ers at the trading deadline this past season.

With the 76ers, he helped them finish the year as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Toronto Raptors in the first-round of the playoffs, but lost to the Miami Heat in the second-round in six games.

Harden and Joel Embiid are one of the best duos in the entire league.

The former Arizona State star has career averages of 24.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.