James Harden's Status For Raptors-Nets Game
James Harden has been ruled out for the game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets due to health and safety protocols.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday evening and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
James Harden has been ruled out due to health and safety protocols, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Harden missed the team's win over the Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Sunday, but that was simply due to rest.
He had not missed a game all season prior to Sunday, and now he is missing two straight games.
The Nets come into the game as the top team in the east with a 19-8 record in their first 27 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.
