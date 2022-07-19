JaMychal Green To Join Warriors After Buyout With Oklahoma City

After being traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason, veteran big man JaMychal Green is set to be bought out by the Thunder, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

Upon agreeing to this buyout with the Thunder, Green plans to sign with the Golden State Warriors, who are coming off their fourth title run in the last eight seasons.



Green, 32, just finished up his eighth season in the NBA and has always been known to be a terrific “3-and-D” type of talent at the power-forward position.

With the way the game has changed, JaMychal Green has seen some time at the center position and when he joins the Golden State Warriors, he could continue to see this kind of role for himself.

In 67 regular season games this past season, Green averaged 6.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and shot 48.6% from the floor with Denver.

The Warriors have lost quite a bit of depth in their froncourt this offseason with Otto Porter Jr. signing with the Toronto Raptors and Nemanja Bjelica going overseas to Turkey, which is why a move like this for JaMychal Green makes a lot of sense.

Being an experienced veteran who has played in the Western Conference his entire career, Green should fit right in with the way the Warriors play on both ends of the floor.

The terms of his pending buyout agreement with the Thunder have not been released. It is expected that once he clears waivers that JaMychal Green will be signing a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal with the Warriors.