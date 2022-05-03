WATCH: Jaylen Brown's Viral Ankle Breaker On Grayson Allen

Jaylen Brown had an incredible move in Game 2 on Tuesday evening between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening, and during the game Jaylen Brown had an incredible move that is going viral on social media.

Brown had a crossover that dropped Grayson Allen to the ground, and Brown then nailed the shot.

The Bucks won the first game of the series against the Celtics on Sunday afternoon in Boston.

The Celtics had been riding high after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs this season.

The sweep came as a massive surprise, because the Nets are led by superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

In Game 1, the Bucks totally dominated and won the game by a score of 101-89.

The Celtics will be very motivated to win Game 2, because they will not want to go back to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4 in an 0-2 hole.

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Championship against the Phoenix Suns, which was the first title of Giannis Antetokounmpo's career.

The Celtics lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season, but their star duo of Brown and Jayson Tatum have been to the Eastern Conference Finals several times.