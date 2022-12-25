Jayson Tatum dunked on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Sunday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

On Christmas, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off in Massachusetts.

During the first half, Jayson Tatum threw down a miraculous dunk on former Defensive Player of The Year Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Tatum pump-faked a shot, passed the ball to Marcus Smart, and Smart gave it back to Tatum as he cut to the basket.

Following the pass from Smart, Tatum went straight up for a dunk where Antetokounmpo tried to meet him at the rim.

The play is going viral on social media.

Tatum and Antetokounmpo are two of the best players in the entire NBA.

Right now, Tatum is averaging 30.5 points per contest on 47.1% shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo came into the day averaging 31.4 points per contest on 54.1% shooting from the field.

This is the first time the Bucks and Celtics have faced off during the 2022-23 regular season.

Last season, the Celtics beat the Bucks in the second round of the NBA Playoffs (in seven games).

Sunday's game came at the perfect time, because only a half-game separates the two teams in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bucks are currently 22-10 in 32 games, while the Celtics are 23-10 in 33 games.

Therefore, the winner of the game will be the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

There is an excellent chance that these two teams will face off in the Conference Finals.

In 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Championship, while the Celtics lost in the NBA Finals in 2022.