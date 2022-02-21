Donovan Mitchell's Status For All-Star Game
Donovan Mitchell was selected to his third All-Star Game, but the Utah Jazz star will not be playing on Sunday night.
Mitchell released a statement that can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications.
Mitchell's statement said: "It is a great honor and always has been a dream of mine to be selected as an NBA All-Star. Remorsefully, I will not be able to play in tonight's All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness (non-COVID-related). The entire All-Star weekend is a celebration of the basketball community, the fans and the sport I am blessed to play. I'm focused on getting well and back out on the court. Thank you for all the get-well wishes. I can't wait to see the game later today."
On the season, the Jazz are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-22 record in 58 games.
