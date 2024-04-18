Jimmy Butler's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Heat Game
On Friday evening, the Miami Heat will host the Chicago Bulls in Florida for the play-in tournament.
They are coming off a 105-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening.
Whoever wins Friday's game will become the eighth seed and face off against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
However, the Heat will be without their best player, as Jimmy Butler has been ruled out.
Via The Miami Heat: "INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (right MCL sprain) and Terry Rozier (neck) have both been ruled out of tomorrow night’s play-in game vs the Bulls."
In addition, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Butler could be out for an extended period of time.
Via Charania: "The expectation is Miami's Jimmy Butler will be out multiple weeks, sources said. Butler remarkably played the final three quarters vs. 76ers last night with what is now feared to be an MCL injury."
Butler finished the regular season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Even if the Heat are able to defeat the Bulls, being without Butler would be a huge loss for their potential series with Boston.
Last year, the six-time NBA All-Star helped the Heat defeat the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a 131-116 victory over the Atlanta Hawks (on Wednesday).