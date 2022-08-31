Skip to main content
Joe Johnson Commented On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Recently, Joe Johnson commented on LeBron James' Instagram post. Johnson played in one game for the Boston Celtics last season, and he is a seven-time NBA All-Star.
Joe Johnson was one of the best players to play in the NBA from 2004-14. 

During that time span, he averaged at least 15.8 points per game every season, and made seven trips to the All-Star Game. 

From 2007-12, he made the All-Star Game six consecutive seasons while playing for the Atlanta Hawks, and he was once again named an All-Star with the Brooklyn Nets in 2014.

Last season, he appeared in one game for the Boston Celtics after being out of the NBA for nearly four seasons. 

Recently, the 41-year-old left a comment on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post. 

James posted a photo of himself with his two sons on the cover of Sports Illustrated. 

James captioned the post: "🤯🤯😤😤 WHOA!!!! Just kids from Akron!!!! 🤴🏾🤴🏾🤴🏾 @bronny @_justbryce WOW!! 🔥🔥 The Chosen One x The Chosen Sons #JamesGang👑 #TheLegecyContinues

📸 Jeffery A. Salter @sportsillustrated"

Johnson left a comment that said: "So dope! 🔥🔥"

Johnson was drafted with the tenth overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, and James was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. 

Therefore, they have played against each other many times over their careers.

The two have faced off in 41 regular season games, and James' team has a 24-17 record in those games. 

They also went head-to-head in the NBA Playoffs two different times. 

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers swept Johnson and the Hawks in the second-round of the 2009 NBA Playoffs, and in 2014 James and the Miami Heat beat Johnson and the Nets in five games in the second-round.  

Right now, James is headed into his fifth season playing for the Lakers, and Johnson is currently a free agent. 

