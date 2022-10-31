Skip to main content
Joel Embiid's Status For 76ers-Wizards Game

Joel Embiid's Status For 76ers-Wizards Game

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Philadelphia 76ers are in Washington, D.C., to face off with the Washington Wizards on Monday evening, but they could be without their best player.

All-Star center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to an illness as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (illness) listed questionable for Monday."

Embiid is averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest in the six games he has played this season.  

However, the 76ers have had a slow start to the 2022-23 season. 

They are 3-4 in their first seven games, which is not good considering they have Embiid, James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey on the roster. 

After starting out 1-4, they are currently on a two-game winning streak with consecutive victories over the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls. 

Last season, the 76ers lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat, but this is their first full season with Embiid and Harden. 

Therefore, they are expected to be even better than they were in 2021-22. 

The Wizards enter the evening with a 3-3 record in their first six games and are currently on a two-game losing streak. 

They have lost their last two games against the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics. 

The roster features an intriguing big three of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. 

Beal is currently averaging 20.8 points per contest to start the season. 

Last season, the Wizards were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs. 

More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here

USATSI_16051092_168388303_lowres
News

Joel Embiid's Status For 76ers-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19310625_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Status For Monday's Grizzlies-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19327613_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17481238_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Finalized Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19273225_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jabari Smith Jr.'s Injury Status For Rockets-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19327532_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This Former Miami Heat Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19261607_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: It's Time For The Brooklyn Nets To Sign This 10x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15881917_168388303_lowres (1)
Lifestyle

VIRAL: Celtics Player Walks Into The Arena With A Full Batman Costume

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19315837_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks

By Ben Stinar