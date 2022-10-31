Joel Embiid's Status For 76ers-Wizards Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are in Washington, D.C., to face off with the Washington Wizards on Monday evening, but they could be without their best player.

All-Star center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable due to an illness as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Embiid is averaging 27.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest in the six games he has played this season.

However, the 76ers have had a slow start to the 2022-23 season.

They are 3-4 in their first seven games, which is not good considering they have Embiid, James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey on the roster.

After starting out 1-4, they are currently on a two-game winning streak with consecutive victories over the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

Last season, the 76ers lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat, but this is their first full season with Embiid and Harden.

Therefore, they are expected to be even better than they were in 2021-22.

The Wizards enter the evening with a 3-3 record in their first six games and are currently on a two-game losing streak.

They have lost their last two games against the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

The roster features an intriguing big three of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.

Beal is currently averaging 20.8 points per contest to start the season.

Last season, the Wizards were the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs.