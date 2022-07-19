This NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

July 19 marks the 20th day of NBA free agency, and NBA Champion Jordan Bell still remains a free agent.

Bell played in just one game last season for the Chicago Bulls, and he also played nine games in the G-League for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

In those nine games, he averaged 10.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

In addition to the Bulls, he has played for the Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards over his career.

He began his career as the 38th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and spent the first two seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

In his rookie season, he helped the Warriors win the 2018 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He averaged 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 56 games during his rookie year.

They also made the NBA Finals in his second season, but lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in six games.

Therefore, his first two seasons in the NBA he made the NBA Finals, which is quite rare.

After the Warriors, he bounced around teams; Timberwolves, Grizzlies and Wizards.

In 2021, he returned to the Warriors but only played in one game.

He is still just 27-years-old, and can be used off the bench as a solid rim protector.

There is no question that a team who is competing for a title can always use depth, and he could be someone who could fill that role.