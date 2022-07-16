Josh Jackson Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency began on June 30, and now it has been over two weeks since it begun.

On July 16, 2017 fourth overall pick Josh Jackson still remains a free agent.

Jackson was drafted by the Phoenix Suns, and has also played for the Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

The 25-year-old averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game on 40% shooting from the field for the Kings last season.

During his rookie season on the Suns, he averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Jackson has shown flashes of the player that everyone thought he could be coming out of Kansas, but overall has not had a great start to his NBA career.

That being said, at his age he could still turn out to be a very solid role player, and would be a good value signing for a contender or a young team.

In 2021, he averaged 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Pistons.

The biggest thing he will need to improve upon is his efficiency from the field.

In the four seasons that he has played more than 50 games, he has yet to shoot 42% from the field.

If he can find a way to get his shooting percentage higher, he could be a solid scorer off the bench for a team.

During his short NBA career he has yet to make the playoffs, so he has not been able to be part of a good team yet.