Golden State Warriors Star Signs With New Team

Juan Toscano-Anderson has left the Golden State Warriors to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals to win the 2022 NBA Championship.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have signed Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The 29-year-old has played his only three NBA seasons with the Warriors, so this will be his first time playing for another team in the league. 

He played in 73 games last season, and averaged 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.   

The Warriors won the NBA Championship this season as they beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games. 

This was their fourth title in the last eight seasons (it was also their sixth time in the Finals in the last eight seasons), but Toscano-Anderson was not on the team for the other titles or trips to the Finals. 

As for the Lakers, this missed the play-in tournament and the NBA Playoffs after finishing the regular season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

They have LeBron James, but the team is very old and did not appear to have a lot of on the court chemistry last season. 

In addition, they have a very tight cap situation, so they have limited resources to make the team better this offseason. 

In 2020, they won the NBA Championship against the Miami Heat in the bubble in Orlando, Florida. 

However, the next season they lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns and then missed the postseason this year. 

Toscano-Anderson is the kind of player that could be low risk, high reward, so he someone to keep an eye out on next season. 

