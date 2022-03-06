Watch Julius Randle Get Ejected For Shoving Suns Star

Skip to main content
Watch Julius Randle Get Ejected From Knicks-Suns Game

Julius Randle got ejected in Friday's game between the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

The New York Knicks lost their seventh straight game on Friday night when the Phoenix Suns beat them 115-114 in Arizona.  

During the game, Julius Randle got ejected for shoving Cam Johnson, and the clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN.   

Ironically, Johnson ended up hitting the game-winner to give the Suns the win (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).  

The Suns improved to 51-12 on the season in the 63 games that they have played, which is good for the best record in the entire NBA.     

As for the Knicks, they fell to 25-38 in the 63 games that they have played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

